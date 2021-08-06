TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:TCMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology last released its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.7. Earnings for Tactile Systems Technology are expected to grow by 107.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.81 per share. Tactile Systems Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCMD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tactile Systems Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tactile Systems Technology stock.

INGREDION (NYSE:INGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.9. Earnings for Ingredion are expected to grow by 7.70% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $6.99 per share. Ingredion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGREDION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INGR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingredion in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ingredion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RYTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.03) per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RYTM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RYTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MGM Resorts International has generated ($3.94) earnings per share over the last year (($4.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to $0.33 per share. MGM Resorts International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGM)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGM Resorts International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MGM Resorts International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

