UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($7.50) diluted earnings per share). Unisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNISYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UIS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unisys in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Unisys stock.

HYATT HOTELS (NYSE:H) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.30. Hyatt Hotels has generated ($5.40) earnings per share over the last year (($6.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hyatt Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.32) to ($0.19) per share. Hyatt Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYATT HOTELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:H)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyatt Hotels in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 11 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyatt Hotels stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in H, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK (NASDAQ:GLDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.12 per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock.

VULCAN MATERIALS (NYSE:VMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $6.31 per share. Vulcan Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VULCAN MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMC)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vulcan Materials in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vulcan Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

