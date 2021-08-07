ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (NASDAQ:ATVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year ($3.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 17.25% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $4.01 per share. Activision Blizzard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Activision Blizzard in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Activision Blizzard stock.

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:OCFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.25) per share. OneConnect Financial Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneConnect Financial Technology stock.

SLR SENIOR INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:SUNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($2.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for SLR Senior Investment are expected to grow by 22.34% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.15 per share. SLR Senior Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SLR Senior Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SLR Senior Investment stock.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES (NYSE:IIPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Innovative Industrial Properties has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.1. Earnings for Innovative Industrial Properties are expected to grow by 39.50% in the coming year, from $6.43 to $8.97 per share. Innovative Industrial Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Innovative Industrial Properties stock.

