GOGO (NASDAQ:GOGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.59. The firm earned $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year (($2.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gogo are expected to grow by 585.71% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.48 per share. Gogo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gogo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Gogo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATHENEX (NASDAQ:ATNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year (($1.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Athenex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.96) per share. Athenex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHENEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATNX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athenex in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Athenex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ETTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.88) per share. Entasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entasis Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Entasis Therapeutics stock.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:VIVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company earned $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Meridian Bioscience are expected to decrease by -28.49% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.23 per share.

IS MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian Bioscience in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Meridian Bioscience stock.

