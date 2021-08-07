RAMACO RESOURCES (NASDAQ:METC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.5. Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 130.16% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $1.45 per share. Ramaco Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAMACO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:METC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ramaco Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ramaco Resources stock.

LIVEPERSON (NASDAQ:LPSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.37) per share. LivePerson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVEPERSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPSN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LivePerson in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LivePerson stock.

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (NYSE:CLDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chatham Lodging Trust are expected to grow by 434.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.23 per share. Chatham Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHATHAM LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLDT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chatham Lodging Trust stock.

THE WESTERN UNION (NYSE:WU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Western Union has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 10.68% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.28 per share. The Western Union has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WESTERN UNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Western Union in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Western Union stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

