PATHFINDER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Pathfinder Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:MIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year (($10.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Macquarie Infrastructure are expected to grow by 21.70% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.58 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Macquarie Infrastructure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (NYSE:CSLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company earned $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Castlight Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.04) per share. Castlight Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASTLIGHT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSLT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Castlight Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Castlight Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LEMONADE (NYSE:LMND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Its revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade has generated ($3.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lemonade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.49) to ($3.62) per share. Lemonade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEMONADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMND)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lemonade in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lemonade stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

