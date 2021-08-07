SAUL CENTERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BFS)

IS SAUL CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saul Centers in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Saul Centers stock.

SELECTA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm earned $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Selecta Biosciences has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Selecta Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.22) per share. Selecta Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECTA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SELB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Selecta Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Selecta Biosciences stock.

SEACOR MARINE (NYSE:SMHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.26) diluted earnings per share). SEACOR Marine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEACOR MARINE? (NYSE:SMHI)

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OFIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical last announced its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm earned $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Orthofix Medical are expected to grow by 34.55% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.74 per share.

IS ORTHOFIX MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OFIX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orthofix Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Orthofix Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OFIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

