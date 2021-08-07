TENNECO (NYSE:TEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Tenneco has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year (($7.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow by 32.88% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $4.89 per share. Tenneco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENNECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenneco in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tenneco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHIMERIX (NASDAQ:CMRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Chimerix has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chimerix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.06) per share. Chimerix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIMERIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chimerix in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chimerix stock.

SYNLOGIC (NASDAQ:SYBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year (($1.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Synlogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($1.21) per share. Synlogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYBX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synlogic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synlogic stock.

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER (NASDAQ:GT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business earned $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year (($2.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow by 77.05% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $2.16 per share.

IS THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

