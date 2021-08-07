PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PHAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.88) earnings per share over the last year (($4.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.65) to ($3.44) per share.

IS PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHAT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock.

NEXTDECADE (NASDAQ:NEXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. NextDecade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NextDecade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.33) per share. NextDecade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTDECADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEXT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextDecade in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextDecade stock.

ZOSANO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ZSAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Zosano Pharma has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zosano Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.22) per share.

IS ZOSANO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zosano Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zosano Pharma stock.

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($2.91) per share.

IS CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock.

