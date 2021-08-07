THE SHYFT GROUP (NASDAQ:SHYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Earnings for The Shyft Group are expected to grow by 37.97% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $2.18 per share. The Shyft Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SHYFT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHYF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Shyft Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Shyft Group stock.

MCEWEN MINING (NYSE:MUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for McEwen Mining are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.11) per share. McEwen Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCEWEN MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McEwen Mining in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” McEwen Mining stock.

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BANX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. StoneCastle Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STONECASTLE FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:BANX)

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. GrafTech International has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for GrafTech International are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $2.05 per share.

IS GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EAF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrafTech International in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GrafTech International stock.

