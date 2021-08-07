STERLING CONSTRUCTION (NASDAQ:STRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Sterling Construction are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.16 per share. Sterling Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STERLING CONSTRUCTION? (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wall Street analysts have given Sterling Construction a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Sterling Construction wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

NVENT ELECTRIC (NYSE:NVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.00 diluted earnings per share). Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.88 per share. nVent Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVENT ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for nVent Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” nVent Electric stock.

nVent Electric

CONSOL ENERGY (NYSE:CEIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to decrease by -62.86% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $0.65 per share. CONSOL Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CONSOL Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CONSOL Energy stock.

CONSOL Energy

EQUITABLE (NYSE:EQH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Equitable has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year (($1.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equitable are expected to grow by 12.97% in the coming year, from $5.55 to $6.27 per share. Equitable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQH)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitable in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equitable stock.

Equitable