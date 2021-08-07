BANCO BRADESCO (NYSE:BBDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENLINK MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ENLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to grow by 75.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.14 per share. EnLink Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENLINK MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENLC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EnLink Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EnLink Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENLC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MONROE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:MRCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Earnings for Monroe Capital are expected to remain at $1.00 per share in the coming year. Monroe Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONROE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRCC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monroe Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Monroe Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRCC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIRTU FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:VIRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Virtu Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year ($5.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for Virtu Financial are expected to decrease by -34.80% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $2.66 per share. Virtu Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTU FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virtu Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Virtu Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

