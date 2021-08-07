CINER RESOURCES (NYSE:CINR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Ciner Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PS BUSINESS PARKS (NYSE:PSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year ($4.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Earnings for PS Business Parks are expected to grow by 5.24% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $7.23 per share. PS Business Parks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PS BUSINESS PARKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PS Business Parks in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PS Business Parks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PS Business Parks

KOPIN (NASDAQ:KOPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kopin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.05) per share. Kopin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOPIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOPN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kopin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kopin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kopin

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BFAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business earned $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Its revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,429.4. Earnings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions are expected to grow by 100.45% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $4.47 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFAM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions