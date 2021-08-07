CONDUENT (NASDAQ:CNDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Conduent are expected to grow by 4.69% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.67 per share. Conduent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONDUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNDT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conduent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Conduent stock.

ALBIREO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ALBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma has generated ($6.73) earnings per share over the last year (($6.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Albireo Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.84) to ($5.02) per share. Albireo Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBIREO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALBO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albireo Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Albireo Pharma stock.

GENIE ENERGY (NYSE:GNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Genie Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GENIE ENERGY? (NYSE:GNE)

CRONOS GROUP (NASDAQ:CRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cronos Group has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cronos Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.21) per share.

IS CRONOS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRON)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cronos Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cronos Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

