CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KDNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Chinook Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics has generated ($6.06) earnings per share over the last year (($4.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chinook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.23) to ($3.18) per share. Chinook Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chinook Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chinook Therapeutics stock.

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Ardagh Group last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardagh Group stock.

CURIS (NASDAQ:CRIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Curis last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Curis has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.40) per share. Curis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Curis in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Curis stock.

JONES LANG LASALLE (NYSE:JLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Jones Lang LaSalle last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Its revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $9.46 earnings per share over the last year ($9.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Earnings for Jones Lang LaSalle are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $12.29 to $13.46 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jones Lang LaSalle stock.

