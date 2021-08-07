VIEMED HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:VMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29 million. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for Viemed Healthcare are expected to grow by 36.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.34 per share. Viemed Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIEMED HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VMD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viemed Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viemed Healthcare stock.

Viemed Healthcare

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (NYSE:JBGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.36. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.64 per share. JBG SMITH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JBG SMITH PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBGS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JBG SMITH Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” JBG SMITH Properties stock.

JBG SMITH Properties

BERRY (NASDAQ:BRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 121.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.71 per share. Berry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRY)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berry in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Berry stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Berry

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY (NYSE:SITE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. SiteOne Landscape Supply has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Earnings for SiteOne Landscape Supply are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.21 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITE)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SITE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply