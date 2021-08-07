QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:QUOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Quotient Technology has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quotient Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.01) per share. Quotient Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QUOT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quotient Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quotient Technology stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.2. Earnings for XOMA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($0.80) per share. XOMA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XOMA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XOMA in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” XOMA stock.

CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CLBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Caladrius Biosciences has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Caladrius Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.43) per share. Caladrius Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLBS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caladrius Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Caladrius Biosciences stock.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($9.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GRAVITY? (NASDAQ:GRVY)

