ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:AVXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Anavex Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.58) per share.

IS ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVXL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anavex Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anavex Life Sciences stock.

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aldeyra Therapeutics has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aldeyra Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.19) per share. Aldeyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALDX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aldeyra Therapeutics stock.

CALYXT (NASDAQ:CLXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Calyxt has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calyxt are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.86) per share. Calyxt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALYXT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLXT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calyxt in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calyxt stock.

NEWMARK GROUP (NASDAQ:NMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business earned $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Earnings for Newmark Group are expected to grow by 19.66% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.40 per share.

IS NEWMARK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMRK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newmark Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newmark Group stock.

