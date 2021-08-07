SEASPINE (NASDAQ:SPNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. Its revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. SeaSpine has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SeaSpine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.04) per share. SeaSpine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaSpine in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaSpine stock.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:INSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inspire Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.17) to ($1.33) per share. Inspire Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inspire Medical Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inspire Medical Systems stock.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SKYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SkyWater Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.33 per share. SkyWater Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SkyWater Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SkyWater Technology stock.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO has generated $31.15 earnings per share over the last year ($31.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. AMERCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

