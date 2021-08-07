MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR (NYSE:MX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Magnachip Semiconductor has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($7.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. Earnings for Magnachip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 23.61% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.89 per share. Magnachip Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnachip Semiconductor stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:NATR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature’s Sunshine Products last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Nature’s Sunshine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:NATR)

Wall Street analysts have given Nature’s Sunshine Products a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Nature’s Sunshine Products wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:CEMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Chembio Diagnostics has generated ($1.28) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chembio Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.86) per share. Chembio Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CEMI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chembio Diagnostics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chembio Diagnostics stock.

Chembio Diagnostics

CADIZ (NASDAQ:CDZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company earned $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Cadiz has generated ($0.71) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cadiz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.58) per share.

IS CADIZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadiz in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadiz stock.

Cadiz