UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE (NYSE:UTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.0. Earnings for Universal Technical Institute are expected to grow by 161.90% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.55 per share. Universal Technical Institute has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UTI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Technical Institute in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Technical Institute stock.

NIKOLA (NASDAQ:NKLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. Nikola has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nikola are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($2.13) per share. Nikola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIKOLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nikola in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nikola stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NKLA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BENEFITFOCUS (NASDAQ:BNFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Benefitfocus has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Benefitfocus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.39) per share. Benefitfocus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENEFITFOCUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNFT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benefitfocus in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Benefitfocus stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNFT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LHC GROUP (NASDAQ:LHCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm earned $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group has generated $5.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $6.36 to $6.87 per share. LHC Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LHC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LHCG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LHC Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LHC Group stock.

