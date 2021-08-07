ENETI (NASDAQ:NETI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Eneti has generated ($18.28) earnings per share over the last year (($45.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.69 to ($1.60) per share. Eneti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENETI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NETI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eneti in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eneti stock.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:IGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. Its revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. International Game Technology has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.4. Earnings for International Game Technology are expected to grow by 50.47% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.61 per share. International Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IGT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Game Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” International Game Technology stock.

BLUELINX (NYSE:BXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($25.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. BlueLinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUELINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlueLinx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BlueLinx stock.

CHANGE HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CHNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Its revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Change Healthcare has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Change Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.76 per share. Change Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHANGE HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHNG)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Change Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Change Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

