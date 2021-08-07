BELLRING BRANDS (NYSE:BRBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7. Earnings for BellRing Brands are expected to grow by 24.71% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.06 per share. BellRing Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLRING BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRBR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BellRing Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BellRing Brands stock.

BellRing Brands

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SIGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for SIGA Technologies are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.79 per share. SIGA Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SIGA TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Saga Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAGA COMMUNICATIONS? (NASDAQ:SGA)

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS (NASDAQ:ROAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm earned $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Its revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.4. Earnings for Construction Partners are expected to grow by 24.71% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.06 per share.

IS CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROAD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Construction Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Construction Partners stock.

Construction Partners