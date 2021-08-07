ELLINGTON FINANCIAL (NYSE:EFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year ($4.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Earnings for Ellington Financial are expected to grow by 7.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.88 per share. Ellington Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELLINGTON FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EFC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ellington Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ellington Financial stock.

LIFETIME BRANDS (NASDAQ:LCUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Lifetime Brands are expected to grow by 22.90% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.61 per share. Lifetime Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFETIME BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LCUT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lifetime Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lifetime Brands stock.

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OPNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($4.52) per share. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPNT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock.

BIGLARI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BH.A)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIGLARI? (NYSE:BH.A)

