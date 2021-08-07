GULFPORT ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GPOR)

IS GULFPORT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPOR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gulfport Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gulfport Energy stock.

Gulfport Energy

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING (NASDAQ:EGLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.07. Eagle Bulk Shipping has generated ($3.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eagle Bulk Shipping are expected to grow by 6.81% in the coming year, from $8.96 to $9.57 per share. Eagle Bulk Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE BULK SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGLE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eagle Bulk Shipping stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

STRATTEC SECURITY (NASDAQ:STRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Strattec Security are expected to grow by 4.03% in the coming year, from $5.96 to $6.20 per share. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STRATTEC SECURITY? (NASDAQ:STRT)

Wall Street analysts have given Strattec Security a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Strattec Security wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SPECTRUM BRANDS (NYSE:SPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spectrum Brands has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year ($6.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Spectrum Brands are expected to decrease by -2.22% in the coming year, from $6.30 to $6.16 per share.

IS SPECTRUM BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spectrum Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spectrum Brands stock.

Spectrum Brands