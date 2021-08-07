GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Green Plains Partners has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Green Plains Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Plains Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Green Plains Partners stock.

Green Plains Partners

BLACK HILLS (NYSE:BKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.07 per share. Black Hills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK HILLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKH)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Hills in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Hills stock.

Black Hills

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS (NASDAQ:BGFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Big 5 Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BGFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Big 5 Sporting Goods stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BRASKEM (NYSE:BAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Braskem has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Braskem are expected to decrease by -53.99% in the coming year, from $7.39 to $3.40 per share.

IS BRASKEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Braskem in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Braskem stock.

Braskem