VAXART (NASDAQ:VXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vaxart are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.65) per share. Vaxart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAXART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VXRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaxart in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaxart stock.

Vaxart

GERON (NASDAQ:GERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Geron are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.41) per share.

IS GERON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GERN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Geron in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Geron stock.

Geron

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. LENSAR has generated ($4.28) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for LENSAR are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.31) per share. LENSAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENSAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNSR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LENSAR in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LENSAR stock.

LENSAR

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for Barings BDC are expected to grow by 2.25% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.91 per share.

IS BARINGS BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBDC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barings BDC in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barings BDC stock.

Barings BDC