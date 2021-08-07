BANCO BRADESCO (NYSE:BBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company earned $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Banco Bradesco are expected to grow by 12.24% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.55 per share. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO BRADESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Bradesco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Bradesco stock.

Banco Bradesco

MYRIAD GENETICS (NASDAQ:MYGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company earned $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($2.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.24) per share. Myriad Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYRIAD GENETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYGN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myriad Genetics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Myriad Genetics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MYGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Myriad Genetics

HORIZON GLOBAL (NYSE:HZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $199.19 million during the quarter. Horizon Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Horizon Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HORIZON GLOBAL? (NYSE:HZN)

Wall Street analysts have given Horizon Global a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Horizon Global wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

THE HOWARD HUGHES (NYSE:HHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.1. Earnings for The Howard Hughes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $3.94 per share. The Howard Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HOWARD HUGHES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HHC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Howard Hughes in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Howard Hughes stock.

The Howard Hughes