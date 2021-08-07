COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $10.94 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ETRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business earned $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equitrans Midstream has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 7.79% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.83 per share. Equitrans Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETRN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitrans Midstream in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equitrans Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ETRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IDENTIV (NASDAQ:INVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Identiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDENTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INVE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Identiv in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Identiv stock.

ANGI (NASDAQ:ANGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The firm earned $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Its revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Angi has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Angi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANGI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANGI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Angi in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Angi stock.

