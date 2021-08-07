ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($3.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.31) to ($5.96) per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRT APARTMENTS (NYSE:BRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BRT Apartments are expected to remain at $1.04 per share in the coming year. BRT Apartments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRT APARTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRT Apartments in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BRT Apartments stock.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:GLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year (($1.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.41) per share. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLMD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock.

CENTURY CASINOS (NASDAQ:CNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Century Casinos has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Century Casinos are expected to grow by 193.75% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.94 per share.

IS CENTURY CASINOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNTY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Casinos in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Century Casinos stock.

