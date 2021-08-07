GLADSTONE INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:GAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 2.53% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.81 per share. Gladstone Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAIN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gladstone Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GAIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST (NYSE:NSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 7.43% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.17 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Storage Affiliates Trust stock.

SERES THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MCRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Seres Therapeutics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Seres Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($0.98) per share. Seres Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERES THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCRB)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seres Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seres Therapeutics stock.

GERDAU (NYSE:GGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -40.63% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $0.76 per share.

IS GERDAU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GGB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gerdau in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gerdau stock.

