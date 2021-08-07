THE JOINT (NASDAQ:JYNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.5. Earnings for The Joint are expected to grow by 40.54% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.52 per share. The Joint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE JOINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JYNT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Joint in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Joint stock.

TREDEGAR (NYSE:TG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar last announced its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share).

CARECLOUD (NASDAQ:MTBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. CareCloud has generated ($1.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CareCloud are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.35) per share. CareCloud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARECLOUD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTBC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareCloud in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CareCloud stock.

