DSP GROUP (NASDAQ:DSPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group last released its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow by 152.94% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.43 per share. DSP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DSP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSPG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DSP Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DSP Group stock.

SPROUT SOCIAL (NASDAQ:SPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sprout Social has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sprout Social are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.53) per share. Sprout Social has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPROUT SOCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPT)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprout Social in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sprout Social stock.

W&T OFFSHORE (NYSE:WTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. W&T Offshore has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow by 104.76% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.86 per share. W&T Offshore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W&T OFFSHORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W&T Offshore in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” W&T Offshore stock.

AMDOCS (NASDAQ:DOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Amdocs are expected to grow by 10.09% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.91 per share. Amdocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMDOCS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amdocs in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amdocs stock.

