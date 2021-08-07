Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:YMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has generated ($2.97) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.92) per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YMAB)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ANIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year (($1.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Anika Therapeutics are expected to grow by 82.76% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.53 per share. Anika Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANIKA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANIK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anika Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Anika Therapeutics stock.

LEE ENTERPRISES (NYSE:LEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Lee Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VONTIER (NYSE:VNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business earned $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Vontier are expected to remain at $2.60 per share in the coming year.

IS VONTIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vontier in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vontier stock.

