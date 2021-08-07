EARTHSTONE ENERGY (NYSE:ESTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Earthstone Energy are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.30 per share. Earthstone Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EARTHSTONE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESTE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Earthstone Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Earthstone Energy stock.

PLAYAGS (NYSE:AGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS has generated ($2.31) earnings per share over the last year (($2.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PlayAGS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.22) per share. PlayAGS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAYAGS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PlayAGS in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PlayAGS stock.

AUTOWEB (NASDAQ:AUTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AutoWeb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.08) per share. AutoWeb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOWEB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUTO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoWeb in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AutoWeb stock.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:SMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business earned $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners has generated $13.37 earnings per share over the last year ($64.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.6. Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.53) per share.

IS SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Summit Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SMLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

