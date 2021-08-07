FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:FIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company earned $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.2. Earnings for Fidelity National Information Services are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $6.52 to $7.53 per share. Fidelity National Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIS)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fidelity National Information Services in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fidelity National Information Services stock.

SKYLINE CHAMPION (NYSE:SKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 13.30% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.13 per share. Skyline Champion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKYLINE CHAMPION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skyline Champion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skyline Champion stock.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP (NASDAQ:CVGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Commercial Vehicle Group are expected to grow by 31.40% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.59 per share. Commercial Vehicle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVGI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Commercial Vehicle Group stock.

FASTLY (NYSE:FSLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.96) per share. Fastly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FASTLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSLY)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fastly in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fastly stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

