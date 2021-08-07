READY CAPITAL (NYSE:RC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.77 per share. Ready Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ready Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ready Capital stock.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN (NASDAQ:CZNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for Citizens & Northern are expected to decrease by -7.89% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.75 per share. Citizens & Northern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citizens & Northern in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Citizens & Northern stock.

MEDIWOUND (NASDAQ:MDWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. MediWound has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MediWound are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.51) per share. MediWound has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. MediWound will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediWound in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MediWound stock.

INTERFACE (NASDAQ:TILE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Interface are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.12 per share.

