GAIA (NASDAQ:GAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for Gaia are expected to grow by 181.82% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.31 per share. Gaia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAIA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaia in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaia stock.

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES (NYSE:HPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.11 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hudson Pacific Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ESPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($5.23) earnings per share over the last year (($12.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Esperion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.63) to ($6.79) per share. Esperion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESPERION THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESPR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esperion Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Esperion Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE (NASDAQ:TNDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business earned $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tandem Diabetes Care are expected to grow by 611.11% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.64 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TANDEM DIABETES CARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNDM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tandem Diabetes Care stock.

