GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:GDEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm earned $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment has generated ($3.71) earnings per share over the last year (($3.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Golden Entertainment are expected to grow by 24.04% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.29 per share.

IS GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDEN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Golden Entertainment stock.

Golden Entertainment

ONTRAK (NASDAQ:OTRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ontrak are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($1.19) per share. Ontrak has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONTRAK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTRK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ontrak in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ontrak stock.

Ontrak

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC are expected to grow by 26.19% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.53 per share. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCRD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FCRD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR (NASDAQ:LTRPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $123 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($10.97) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR? (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Wall Street analysts have given Liberty TripAdvisor a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Liberty TripAdvisor wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.