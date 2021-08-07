ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ORBCOMM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.03) per share. ORBCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORBCOMM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORBC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORBCOMM in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ORBCOMM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORBCOMM

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:HBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company earned $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harvard Bioscience are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.33 per share. Harvard Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARVARD BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBIO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harvard Bioscience in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harvard Bioscience stock.

Harvard Bioscience

MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Monopar Therapeutics has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Monopar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($1.33) per share.

IS MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monopar Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Monopar Therapeutics stock.

Monopar Therapeutics

LANDSEA HOMES (NASDAQ:LSEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm earned $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. Landsea Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Landsea Homes are expected to grow by 55.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.55 per share.

IS LANDSEA HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landsea Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Landsea Homes stock.

Landsea Homes