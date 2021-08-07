RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:RADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for RADA Electronic Industries are expected to grow by 46.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.66 per share. RADA Electronic Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RADA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RADA Electronic Industries in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RADA Electronic Industries stock.

CURTISS-WRIGHT (NYSE:CW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for Curtiss-Wright are expected to grow by 9.88% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $8.01 per share. Curtiss-Wright has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURTISS-WRIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Curtiss-Wright in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Curtiss-Wright stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:WTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Select Energy Services has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.14) per share. Select Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTTR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Energy Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Select Energy Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BORGWARNER (NYSE:BWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business earned $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Its revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for BorgWarner are expected to grow by 18.93% in the coming year, from $4.12 to $4.90 per share. BorgWarner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BORGWARNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BWA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BorgWarner in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BorgWarner stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BWA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

