RUMBLEON (NASDAQ:RMBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.84. RumbleON has generated ($9.48) earnings per share over the last year (($4.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RumbleON are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.07) to $5.68 per share. RumbleON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUMBLEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RMBL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RumbleON in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RumbleON stock.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EDU)

IS NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EDU)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EDU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DIANA SHIPPING (NYSE:DSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diana Shipping are expected to grow by 247.92% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.67 per share. Diana Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIANA SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DSX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diana Shipping in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Diana Shipping stock.

STAAR SURGICAL (NASDAQ:STAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company earned $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.8. Earnings for STAAR Surgical are expected to grow by 136.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.59 per share. STAAR Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAAR SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STAA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAAR Surgical in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” STAAR Surgical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STAA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

