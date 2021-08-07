FIVE POINT (NYSE:FPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company earned $13.18 million during the quarter. Five Point has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. Earnings for Five Point are expected to decrease by -75.76% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.16 per share. Five Point has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SPERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics has generated ($3.52) earnings per share over the last year (($3.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spero Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.04) to ($3.85) per share. Spero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spero Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spero Therapeutics stock.

LIPOCINE (NASDAQ:LPCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Lipocine has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lipocine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.18 per share. Lipocine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIPOCINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPCN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lipocine in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lipocine stock.

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP (NASDAQ:BATRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group last issued its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group has generated ($2.00) earnings per share over the last year (($2.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Liberty Braves Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($0.05) per share.

IS THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BATRK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty Braves Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty Braves Group stock.

The Liberty Braves Group