PARTY CITY HOLDCO (NYSE:PRTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Party City Holdco are expected to grow by 35.48% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.84 per share. Party City Holdco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARTY CITY HOLDCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRTY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Party City Holdco in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Party City Holdco stock.

QUOTIENT (NASDAQ:QTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($1.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.73) per share. Quotient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUOTIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QTNT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quotient in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quotient stock.

ADDEX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ADXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics has generated ($3.07) earnings per share over the last year (($2.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Addex Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($2.51) per share. Addex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADDEX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADXN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Addex Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Addex Therapeutics stock.

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:CLMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners last announced its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year (($3.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.98) to $0.25 per share.

IS CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLMT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock.

