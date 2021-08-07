THE EASTERN (NASDAQ:EML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. The Eastern has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. The Eastern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ROCKY BRANDS (NASDAQ:RCKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 0.81% in the coming year, from $6.14 to $6.19 per share. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKY BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCKY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocky Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rocky Brands stock.

Rocky Brands

MDU RESOURCES GROUP (NYSE:MDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for MDU Resources Group are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.26 per share. MDU Resources Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MDU RESOURCES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDU)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MDU Resources Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MDU Resources Group stock.

MDU Resources Group