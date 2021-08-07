ENDO INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ENDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Endo International are expected to grow by 5.16% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.24 per share. Endo International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENDO INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENDP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Endo International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Endo International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENDP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Endo International

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. Akebia Therapeutics has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year (($2.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Akebia Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.63) per share. Akebia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKBA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akebia Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akebia Therapeutics stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:YMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 million. Yumanity Therapeutics has generated ($21.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Yumanity Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($5.48) per share.

IS YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YMTX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yumanity Therapeutics stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics

GANNETT (NYSE:GCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year (($5.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gannett are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.84) to ($2.17) per share.

IS GANNETT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GCI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gannett in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Gannett stock.

Gannett