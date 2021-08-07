HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT (NASDAQ:HMHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMHC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KPTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year (($2.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Karyopharm Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.69) to ($1.68) per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KPTI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KPTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARDELYX (NASDAQ:ARDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ardelyx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.32) to ($1.06) per share. Ardelyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDELYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARDX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardelyx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardelyx stock.

ESSENT GROUP (NYSE:ESNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Essent Group has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year ($3.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Essent Group are expected to grow by 16.93% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.01 per share.

IS ESSENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESNT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essent Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essent Group stock.

