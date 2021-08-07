PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. PAE has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for PAE are expected to grow by 15.94% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.80 per share. PAE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PAE in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PAE stock.

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SYRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Syros Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.80) per share. Syros Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYRS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Syros Pharmaceuticals stock.

THE DIXIE GROUP (NASDAQ:DXYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group last posted its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $86.30 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). The Dixie Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:PDLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2.

