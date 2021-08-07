SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for Southern First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -9.45% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $4.41 per share. Southern First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern First Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southern First Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HAMILTON LANE (NASDAQ:HLNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business earned $79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.00 per share. Hamilton Lane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hamilton Lane in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hamilton Lane stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:RM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($5.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -21.88% in the coming year, from $6.26 to $4.89 per share. Regional Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regional Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Regional Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PLAYTIKA (NASDAQ:PLTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.1. Earnings for Playtika are expected to grow by 26.32% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.20 per share. Playtika has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Playtika in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Playtika stock.

