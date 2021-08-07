STRATASYS (NASDAQ:SSYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm earned $147 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year (($7.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stratasys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.36) per share. Stratasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSYS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stratasys in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stratasys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SSYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TURTLE BEACH (NASDAQ:HEAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Turtle Beach last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Turtle Beach has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for Turtle Beach are expected to grow by 9.74% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.69 per share. Turtle Beach has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURTLE BEACH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HEAR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turtle Beach in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Turtle Beach stock.

SAVARA (NASDAQ:SVRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Savara has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Savara are expected to remain at ($0.48) per share in the coming year.

IS SAVARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVRA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Savara in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Savara stock.

CINEMARK (NYSE:CNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cinemark has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year (($6.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cinemark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.58) to $0.81 per share.

IS CINEMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cinemark in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cinemark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

